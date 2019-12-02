Politics

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON -- Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced "The Spirit of America" as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday.

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace. She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that "'The Spirit of America' is shining in the @WhiteHouse!" She adds that she's "delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housechristmasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
LIVE | Tri-State area prepares for 2nd round of snow
New Yorkers urged to use mass transit on Monday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Man held boy at knife point, demanded sex acts from woman on LI, police say
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Show More
Teen recorded girl in restaurant bathroom on Long Island: Police
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem
House rented by Jennifer Dulos up for sale in New Canaan
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
More TOP STORIES News