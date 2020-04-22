Coronavirus News: NY election officials consider canceling Democratic presidential primary

The chairman of the state's Democratic party is pushing for cancellation, saying it would reduce the risk factor of spreading the virus.
Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign earlier this month, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee.
If the presidential primary is canceled, primaries would still be held for congressional, state legislative, and local offices.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address