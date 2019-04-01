City Hall protest over anticipated removal of fifth firefighter from fire engines

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Members of the FDNY and city officials held a protest at City Hall Monday over Mayor Bill de Blasio's anticipated plan to cut the number of firefighters on fire engines.Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the FDNY-UFA Firefighters Association, says the move will put both firefighters and New Yorkers in danger.Fitzgerald was joined by City Councilmen Joe Borelli and Justin Brannan in urging the city to rethink the plan and consider serious safety repercussions.Organizers say the FDNY is anticipated to announce this week that they will be removing the "fifth firefighter" from 25 engine companies across the city and force engines to respond to emergencies with only four firefighters, which they say will lead to potential casualties and injuries to civilians and firefighters.They say the FDNY has received record-high levels of emergency calls, increasing to over 600,000 a year, and the department has set new record-highs in calls received in each of the last five years.The FDNY responded to nearly 50,000 fire emergencies in the month of February 2019, with average response times between four and six minutes.They say the fifth firefighter is responsible for controlling, positioning and operating the hose line, and ensuring that it is secured to the water source.----------