Rockland County GOP pulls video over claims of anti-Semitism

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Rockland County Republican Committee has removed an election video from its Facebook page after several elected officials denounced it as racist.The three-minute clip centered around the hot-button issue of overdevelopment throughout Rockland County, but it specifically accused the Orthodox Jewish community of endangering "our homes, our communities, our schools and our way of life," saying, "If they win, we lose."The video was taken down at the request of County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, who released the following statement:The video accused Rockland County legislator Aron Wieder, a Democrat, of "plotting a takeover" in the upcoming November election."This was absolutely an anti-Semitic video," Wieder told Eyewitness News Thursday. "The imagery, the words, 'Us versus them.'"Wieder said he has been critical of overdevelopment in the past, but he says the video crossed a line."When you try to paint an entire community about an issue, that is very concerning," he said. "That is anti-Semitism. That is bigotry."Governor Andrew Cuomo also weighed in, releasing the following statement:In a follow-up Facebook post, Republican Committee chair Lawrence Garvey denied the issue was about religion."For those not living in Rockland, it is harder to see a real and unique problem that exists here," he said. "The people of Rockland have become desperate for attention to the problems facing our communities, and many live every day with the threat of losing their homes and neighborhoods. Anyone who dares speak up about overdevelopment, corruption, or education is immediately labeled as anti-Semitic without any concern for facts or without any idea of the true issues at hand."----------