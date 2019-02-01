Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Senator Cory Booker announced Friday morning that he will run for president in 2020.
The Democrat from New Jersey will join a crowded field of presidential hopefuls.
He made the announcement on his website with a new video on the first day of Black History Month.
"I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good-paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame," Booker said in the video, subtly jabbing at President Donald Trump.
"It is not a matter of can we, it's a matter of do we have the collective will, the American will?" he added. "I believe we do."
His campaign is called "Cory 2020" and will not accept contributions from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists.
Booker, 49, had previously served as mayor of Newark from 2006 until 2013.
He won a U.S. Senate seat during a 2013 special election, becoming the state's first African-American senator, and was re-elected for a full term in 2014.
Booker played a key role in the bipartisan criminal justice reform bill that Trump supported last year, for example, a deal he helped strike two months after sparring with Republicans during the battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
In his announcement video, Booker invoked the fight against slavery and the role of immigration in building the nation's character.
"The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country and those who linked arms to challenge and change it," he said.
As many as five more Democratic senators could soon mount their own primary bids, creating a competition for voters' attention, and several of Booker's rival presidential hopefuls bring higher name recognition to a race that may also feature popular former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker also will likely stand alone as an unmarried candidate, though he brings a compelling personal biography that could help elevate his message of bringing Americans together around what he described as "common purpose."
He is hitting the ground running on Friday. His schedule includes an 11 a.m. appearance on "The View," his first english language TV interview in which his mother will be in the audience, and a 2 p.m. news conference outside his Newark home.
Booker will also have a two-day swing through Iowa on Feb. 8, followed by two days in South Carolina, and New Hampshire over Presidents' Day weekend.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
