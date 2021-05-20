Race for NYC mayor: Stringer, Adams & Yang hit campaign trail ahead of election day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive video shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The next mayor of New York City is facing the biggest challenges perhaps of any mayor and the field of candidates is the most diverse ever.At Yankee Stadium on Thursday morning, Eric Adams picked up the endorsement of United Local 100, a union of airport and food service workers.And a half hour later, Scott Stringer blasted two Republican donors. One of them bought a $200 million apartment on Central Park.They're supporting Adams and Andrew Yang because of their position on charter schools - giving their political action committees at least $1 million.Those donations are perfectly legal."They are funding Eric Adams and Andrew Yang's campaign because they are determined to buy City Hall -- and they know I can't be bought," Stringer said.Yang responded and said his children attend public school - not a charter schools.And Adams accused Stringer of desperately grasping for an issue.He also blasted all those who have questioned and investigated his fundraising over the years."But when you look at all these regurgitations of the same story you keep coming away with the same thing Eric didn't violate any rules," Adams said. "I'm the only candidate that states let's have 100% public finance system. I don't want to raise money."As for Yang on Wednesday, a protester constantly interrupted hi for never voting in city elections.Yang wants to reform the police department and make it more diversified. But he does not endorse the idea of defunding the police."I think that people can sense our city needs a change, a new approach to leadership, it needs someone who is going to come in fresh who doesn't woe hundreds of people backroom favors," Yang said.The latest polling shows it is now neck-and-neck between Adams and Yang. And there are only 33 days to go before election day.Channel 7 will host the next mayoral debate on June 2 at 7 p.m.----------