WABC-TV update on upcoming NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A note about the next debate in the race for mayor of New York City.Some of the candidates have said they want the debate in person and not virtually.The debate will be broadcasted on Channel 7 next month. WABC-TV and our parent company Disney issued the following statement:"We know there has been a request by the mayoral candidates to have an in-person debate here at WABC-TV studios on June 2. We understand the desire to return to normal quickly, and as always, want to provide our viewers with the best possible experience. The team here is working diligently to determine what's possible for our station to ensure the safety of our employees and anyone entering the studio, which is always our number one priority. Once we have the final number of candidates due later this weekend, we'll review our options and report back."--Mayoral Democratic: Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Spectrum News NY1--Mayoral Republican: Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., Spectrum News NY1--Mayoral Democratic: Wednesday, June 2, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., WABC-TV--Mayoral Republican: Sunday, June 6, Time TBD, WABC - TV--Comptroller Democratic: Thursday, June 10, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., Spectrum News NY1--Mayoral Democratic: Wednesday, June 16, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., WNBC-TV--Comptroller Democratic: Sunday, June 20, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., WNBC-TV--Mayoral: Wednesday, October 20, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., WNBC-TV--Mayoral: Tuesday, October 26, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., WABC-TV----------