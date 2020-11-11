Politics

NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner chosen for Biden's transition team

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Transportation Commissioner has been chosen for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

Commissioner Polly Trottenberg was selected on Tuesday for an 18-person transportation team that will prepare Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their cabinet as they transition to the White House.

Members of the team will be responsible for understanding the operations of specific agencies to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Trottenberg's team will review the NTSB, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.

The commissioner has led the nation's largest municipal transportation agency, with over 5,500 employees, since being appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014.

With more than 25 years of career public service, Commissioner Trottenberg most recently served as the U.S. DOT's Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy, under the Obama Administration.

She also worked under U.S. Senators Charles Schumer, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Barbara Boxer.

