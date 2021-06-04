Society

Famed Pompidou Center to open 1st North American satellite in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The famed Pompidou Center, home of the largest museum for modern art in Europe, is opening its first North American satellite in Jersey City.

Known as Centre Pompidou in France, there are several outposts far from its Paris home. But this will be the first in the United States.

Governor Phil Murphy joined Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the Pompidou Friday to announce Centre Pompidou Jersey City virtually.

Fulop said he is "willing to dream big and implement a vision" to be the "best and most significant mid size city in the country."

The city plans to turn a century-old building in Journal Square once used for industry into a space for art.

Centre Pompidou Jersey City's cultural agenda will offer an effervescent fusion of art and ideas.

In 2018, the Fulop Administration acquired the 58,000 square foot Pathside Building, a 15-minute PATH train ride from both Lower Manhattan and Newark Penn Station, for $9 million.

While the building was slated for residential units at the time, the Fulop Administration made a commitment to instead try to optimize the building to establish Jersey City as a larger destination for the arts.

If the City Council approves the plan, Centre Pompidou x Jersey City will open in early 2024.

It will have access to art from the Pompidou's collection of around 120,000 works, as well as to its array of experts.

Jersey City agrees to assume the financial burden of renovating the building and operating the museum, as well as paying the museum an annual fee to cover project development, branding, and the organization of exhibitions.

