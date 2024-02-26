'Poor Things' in the spotlight with 11 Oscar nominations: 'Beyond what they thought was possible'
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 12:04AM
"Poor Things" is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season with 11 nominations including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.
"Poor Things" is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season, with 11 nominations including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. But that's just the start of this list.
"Quite a few people said to me they didn't know they needed to see a movie as wild as this, but as soon as they saw it, they said it made them feel like cinema was alive and they could imagine beyond what they thought was possible," said writer Tony McNamara, who is nominated for best adapted screenplay.
Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe. Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer played by Ruffalo, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. The film follows Bella on a journey of self-exploration.
The movie, directed by filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, is currently playing in theaters.
Here is every Oscar nomination for "Poor Things."
Performance by an actress in a leading role -- Emma Stone
Performance by an actor in a supporting role -- Mark Ruffalo
Achievement in cinematography -- Robbie Ryan
Achievement in costume design -- Holly Waddington
Achievement in directing -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Achievement in film editing -- Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling -- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) -- Jerskin Fendrix
Achievement in production design -- James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best motion picture of the year -- Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.
Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.