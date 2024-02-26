'Poor Things' in the spotlight with 11 Oscar nominations: 'Beyond what they thought was possible'

"Poor Things" is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season with 11 nominations including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

"Poor Things" is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season, with 11 nominations including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

"Quite a few people said to me they didn't know they needed to see a movie as wild as this, but as soon as they saw it, they said it made them feel like cinema was alive and they could imagine beyond what they thought was possible," said writer Tony McNamara, who is nominated for best adapted screenplay.

Emma Stone, left, and Mark Ruffalo, cast members in the film "Poor Things," pose together at the 76th DGA Awards, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe. Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer played by Ruffalo, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. The film follows Bella on a journey of self-exploration.

The movie, directed by filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, is currently playing in theaters.

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimo on the set of "Poor Things." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP

Here is every Oscar nomination for "Poor Things."

Performance by an actress in a leading role -- Emma Stone

Performance by an actor in a supporting role -- Mark Ruffalo

Achievement in cinematography -- Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design -- Holly Waddington

Achievement in directing -- Yorgos Lanthimos

Achievement in film editing -- Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling -- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) -- Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in production design -- James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best motion picture of the year -- Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

