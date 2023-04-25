Jersey Shore towns are going to court to fight against some planned summer pop-up parties.

Jersey Shore towns go to court to stop pop-up parties

JERSEY SHORE (WABC) -- Jersey Shore towns are going to court to block pop-up beach parties.

Officials from the affected towns say the parties wreak havoc on their area and are dangerous.

Towns are seeking court orders to stop promoters from throwing their parties.

Recently these events have been promoted on social media, drawing thousands to selected towns and overwhelming local police.

Previous events resulted in public drinking, drug use, fights and vandalism.

So far, due to the legal action, a party planned in Seaside Heights next week has been canceled.

The organizer posted on social media warning people who were thinking about showing up to the site that if they did they could be arrested.

Two people died last September during a pop-up rally in Wildwood.

ALSO READ | Tucker Carlson, Fox News have 'agreed to part ways,' company says

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.