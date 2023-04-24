Tucker Carlson, Fox News have 'agreed to part ways,' company says

Carlson's last show aired Friday, April 21, according to a company statement.

NEW YORK -- TV host Tucker Carlson and Fox News have "agreed to part ways," Fox said in a statement Monday.

"We thank him for his service to the network," Fox said in a statement, noting that Carlson's last show was on Friday.

In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Richard Drew

Starting Monday night, Fox News Tonight will air live in Carlson's prime-time slot at 8:00 p.m. ET.

"It will be an interim show with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named," Fox News host Harris Faulkner said in a statement read on air.

Carlson became Fox's most popular personality after replacing Bill O'Reilly in Fox's prime-time lineup in 2016. He's also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

The news comes nearly one week after the $787.5 million settlement agreement between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion's suit had accused Fox News of recklessly airing false election claims and conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.