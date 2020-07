Video shows woman violently attacked inside Popeyes in Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Disturbing new video shows the moment a man attacked a woman inside a fast-food restaurant in the Bronx.It happened Monday inside a Popeyes on West Kingsbridge Road.The NYPD says it started when the suspect and a 25-year-old woman began arguing while she was ordering food.The man is seen punching the woman repeatedly, then grabbing her cash card and running off.Police are working to track down the suspect.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you recognize him.You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------