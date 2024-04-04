Queens homeowner armed with bat puts out fake package to nab porch pirate

QUEENS (WABC) -- A New Yorker fed up with porch pirates targeting him and his neighbors decided to take matters into his own hands in what must be the most "New York" way possible.

Carlos Mejia of Queens got creative after falling victim to a string of package snatchings.

He put out a fake package and armed himself with a baseball bat.

Sure enough, he got a nibble and reeled himself in a suspected petit larcenist.

Mejia held the snatcher there by himself until the police arrived.

Mejia handled the situation about as well as anyone could, but authorities have always cautioned civilians from engaging a suspected criminal.

Thankfully, the suspect wasn't armed, and no one was hurt.

There is no word on what charges, if any, the suspected porch pirate might be facing.

ALSO READ | Half of NYC families lack enough income to survive without assistance: report

Anthony Carlo has more on the cost of living in New York City.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.