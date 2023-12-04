Protecting your purchases from porch pirates during the holidays | 7 On Your Side

Nina Pineda joins the Mornings @ 10 team to help you avoid porch pirates during the holidays.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The holiday season sometimes brings Grinches in the form of porch pirates.

So what can you do to protect the holiday gifts being delivered to you or your loved ones?

It's a federal crime punishable with up to five years in prison.

7 On Your Side helped a man whose son's laptop got delivered to his home and then was stolen seconds later.

The woman accused of stealing the laptop was spotted getting in the car with the delivery driver.

The entire theft was caught on camera.

The company would not help the victim, Alan Dworetsky of Nassau County, so he had to take his video to the police and press charges.

Tips to avoid being a victim of porch pirates:

- BOPIS - Buy Online Pick Up In Store

- Require signatures

- Alert signups

- Utilize cameras

