Port Authority Bus Terminal temporarily evacuated after man claims to have bomb: sources

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bomb scare prompted a temporary evacuation of Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Wednesday night.

Law enforcement sources say a man barricaded himself inside of the bus terminal, claiming to have a bomb on him.

The NYPD and Port Authority Police conducted an investigation inside the terminal around 8:45 p.m.

The man was taken into custody.

The all-clear was given before 11 p.m. and service has returned to normal.

Governor Kathy Hochul applauded the efforts of police to resolve the incident.

"I have been briefed on the suspicious package at the Port Authority Bus Terminal that has led to the evacuation of the terminal," Hochul said in a statement. "Thanks to the efforts of the Port Authority Police and the NYPD, the suspicious package has been found and cleared from the area. Normal operations of the bus terminal are now resuming."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

