FDNY crews battle fire at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown

Citizen App video captured first responders on the scene at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Citizen App video captured first responders on the scene at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Citizen App video captured first responders on the scene at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Citizen App video captured first responders on the scene at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDNY crews battled a fire at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, Manhattan on Tuesday night.

The FDNY responded to a report of a bus fire in the terminal just before 10 p.m.

Citizen App video captured first responders on the scene.

The fire was placed under control just after 11 p.m.

According to Port Authority, the main floor of the South Wing was temporarily closed and all lower-level South Wing departures were temporarily suspended.

No injuries were reported.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.