Plans for new Port Authority Bus Terminal set to be revealed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Plans will be announced Thursday for a new Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.From 2013 until 2018, the Port Authority sought out proposals to replace the existing building before settling on three alternatives.The current bus terminal on 8th Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets was built in 1950 and was expanded in 1981.The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will announce details of the bistate agency's plans to replace the terminal and "completely reimagine the world's busiest bus terminal and its connection to the Lincoln Tunnel."The replacement PABT is anticipated to be completed by 2030.As part of the current planning-level scoping, PANYNJ will continue coordination with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in regard to entering into a formal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental review.----------