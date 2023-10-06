Jeep with mechanical problems sparked deadly Newark cargo ship blaze, attorneys say

Attorneys provided an update Friday on the cargo ship fire that killed two firefighters at Port Newark in July. Sandra Bookman explains.

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Attorneys provided an update Friday on the cargo ship fire that killed two firefighters at Port Newark in July.

The lawyers, representing the families of Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., 49, said an investigation revealed the fire was sparked by a Jeep Wrangler onboard the ship.

The Jeep, which was being used to load the ship on July 5th, had mechanical problems that caused it to burst into flames.

The fire spread quickly through the ship.

And, the attorneys said, the fire teams already on board failed to stop the fire.

"The thing that the investigation has uncovered is that the ship's crew actually has two firefighting teams aboard," said attorney Mark Apostolos. "And both of those firefighting teams failed in multiple different ways to put this fire out before those firefighters entered into that fire."

Authorities have said responding firefighters found five to seven vehicles already on fire when they reached the 10th floor of the cargo ship.

The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, and as firefighters were pushed back by the intense heat, firefighters Acabou and Brooks were killed.

Five other firefighters were injured.

Friday would have been Acabou's 46th birthday.

ALSO READ | Dad describes devastating loss after 1-year-old son killed by fentanyl exposure at Bronx day care

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.