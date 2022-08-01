Johnnie Bell honored as longest tenured post office employee in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (WABC) -- A post office worker got a tremendous honor after decades on the job.
Johnnie Bell was honored for being the longest tenured post office employee in the country.
He's worked 70 years as a senior letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service in Oklahoma City.
Talk about loving your job!
He started there when he was 23 years old, and he's still going strong.
