1 killed, 16 injured after tree falls onto NJ Transit Light Rail train in Mansfield Township

One person is dead and six others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

One person is dead and six others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

One person is dead and six others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

One person is dead and six others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey -- A train operator was killed and at least 16 others injured when a tree fell onto a New Jersey Transit Light Rail Train in Mansfield Township, New Jersey on Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the New Jersey River Line Light Rail track near US 130.

Initial reports said a tree came down on the train while on the track.

The train had 36 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a large piece of a tree could be seen under the front of the train.

Emergency crews were on scene and Action News, the sister station of abc7NY is working to find more details as they become available.

A NJ Transit spokesperson released a statement saying:

"At approximately 6:04 a.m., a River LINE train traveling southbound from Trenton struck a tree north of Roebling Station. Of the 36 customers on board ,16 sustained non life-threatening injuries. The train operator is confirmed deceased. The remaining 20 passengers were accommodated by a bus. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and investigating. River LINE service is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton. Substitute bus service is being provided."

NJ Transit River Line is suspended in both directions. Route 130 southbound is also closed near the scene.

There is a staging area for the families of those injured at the River Front Motel.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.