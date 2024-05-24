2 fatally shot, 1 injured in Bronx, police search for gunman

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were shot, two fatally, in the University Heights section of the Bronx early Friday morning.

The victims were struck by gunfire on Davidson Avenue just before 12:15 a.m.

All three were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The victims were all between the ages of 36 and 44.

Two men wearing all black fled on a red moped.

So far, there are no arrests and the motive is under investigation.

