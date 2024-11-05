2 NYPD officers stationed at each polling location; no major threats in Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FBI says more than 2,000 threats have been made to election workers nationwide.

There are no major threats against voters or election workers in the Tri-State area.

There will be two NYPD officers at every polling location in New York City.

Officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and on the lookout for election disruptions or violence.

Outside of the city, each local county board of elections has been coordinating security plans with law enforcement.

The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray said polling systems have been tested and anti-virus software has been installed.

"I really feel confident that we're not going to see violence at our polls," Bray said. "I want New Yorkers to know that if there is any disruption at the polling locations that people are ready to respond. We've got two operation centers up and running, we'll be monitoring things statewide."

Authorities are asking anyone who spots a problem to report it to 311 or to your local county board of elections.

