2 people hurt in house fire in Rosebank, Staten Island

ROSEBANK, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two people are being treated for injuries after a home in Staten Island went up in flames.
It happened in the Rosebank section just after 2 a.m.
Fire could be seen shooting out of windows from the home on Hope Lane.
The victims suffered minor injuries in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
