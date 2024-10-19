34th annual Halloween Dog Parade returns to Tompkins Square

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A beloved holiday tradition returns to the East Village.

The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pets and their owners will walk along Avenue A from 13th Street to 7th Street.

After parading through the park, the pups with the most creative costumes will go head to head in a "Best in Show" contest.

If you're thinking about walking your dog in the parade, remember to check-in at the Avenue B and 13th Street entrace to get an entry bracelet.

As a treat, ABC 7 wants to show off the pets with the best costumes.

Tag your photos with the hashtags "ABC7" or "big dog sunday" on social media and your dog might even make it in on TV.

ALSO READ | NJ school district welcomes 2 new therapy dogs to help students and staffers

Toni Yates has the details on the busy schedules of Clifton School District therapy dogs!

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.