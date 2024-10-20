Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks taking place Sunday

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes place in Central Park, on Long Island, and elsewhere in the Tri-State on October 20

Learn how to donate or sign up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands are joining Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager on Long Island on Sunday for one of many Making Strides walks across the Tri-State in the fight against cancer.

Making Strides has always been more than just a walk; it's a movement raising lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

Stacey is a 3-time cancer survivor who inspires us all daily

7 for Stacey is our team on Long Island fundraising for the American Cancer Society's support services and lifesaving research in honor of our brave colleague.

She and other members of the Eyewitness News team will be walking at Jones Beach State Park, the largest Making Strides event.

The American Cancer Society gave her its first annual Stacey Sager Courage Award.

You can help to support Stacey by donating to the 7 for Stacey team here.

Making Strides events take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

The second biggest walk in our area takes place in Central Park.

We invite you to join forces with us and the American Cancer Society - the nation's nonprofit leader working tirelessly to end breast cancer as we know it.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager returns to work amid cancer journey