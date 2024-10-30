NY Road Runners to hold 'blue line' painting ceremony ahead of TCS New York City Marathon

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Final preparations are in full swing ahead of Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon.

The New York Road Runners are set to hold the annual painting of the blue line ceremony.

That line marks the 26.2 mile course that runs through the five boroughs.

While the line painting is slated for Wednesday, the official start to race weekend will commence on Friday November 1 with opening ceremonies featuring the Parade of Nations, which is a showcase of runners from across the globe.

Seating will be available for spectators at the finish line, which is located at 67th Street on West Drive.

