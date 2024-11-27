Record 7.1M Americans expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- For travelers hitting the roads, there is a bit of reprieve when it comes to gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas is down from this time last year.

However, if drivers aren't taking to the roads sooner than later, they are going to be met with gridlock congestion, particularly on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Across the New York City metropolitan area, as well as the greater United States, Thanksgiving-eve is set to be one of the worst driving days on record.

According to AAA, 71 million people will hit the roads. That marks a jump of 1.1 million people compared to 2023.

The agency estimates that 80 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more. In New York City, gas prices are down 41 percent since January.

When it comes to area bridges and tunnels, the Port Authority estimates 5.5 million people will use them to reach their holiday destinations.

Raegan Medgie has more on what to expect on the roads and at the airports as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

