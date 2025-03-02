Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo making campaign stops after announcing run for NYC mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving full steam ahead in his run to be New York City's next mayor, with his next campaign stop scheduled in Manhattan.

Cuomo will speak at the New York City District Council of Carpenters on Sunday, just a day after he announced his mayoral bid in a 17-minute video posted to social media.

"Our city is in crisis. That's why I am running to be Mayor of New York City. We need government to work. We need effective leadership," said Cuomo in a statement accompanying his video message on Saturday.

Following his campaign announcement, Cuomo spent time speaking with residents in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, where he received the endorsement of NY State Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia.

"The approach he's taking is less bombastic, more direct and more about what he sees as the city's future," said veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

Cuomo served as the state's 56th governor for a decade before resigning amid numerous sexual harassment allegations in 2021. In 2020, however, he was widely seen as a measured voice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former governor ultimately came under scrutiny for allegations that his administration concealed damaging information about nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Now Cuomo is trying to convince voters that he is the man for the job. In his video, he pitched to New Yorkers about hiring more police to attack crime, building affordable housing and fighting antisemitism.

Cuomo joins an already crowded field of candidates looking to unseat embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams, including City Comptroller Brad Lander, state Rep. Zohran Mamdani and state Sens. Jessica Ramos and Zellnor Myrie.

Minutes after Cuomo's video went live, Lander released a statement slamming the former governor for his past actions.

"Andrew Cuomo is for himself and only himself, and is hoping New Yorkers will forget his disastrous record for our city of endless scandals, destroying the subway, and cutting basic services," Lander said. "The good news is we will end the Adams-Cuomo nightmare of corruption and chaos, and finally send both to their retirement."

Meanwhile, Lander is holding an emergency press conference outside City Hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday in response to Cuomo's candidacy.

The Democratic primary will take place on June 24 and will be a ranked-choice ballot.

