Firefighters injured in 3-alarm church fire on Staten Island, officials say

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling a 3-alarm church fire on Staten Island on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire started at Full Gospel Tabernacle at 1074 Castelton Avenue between West street and State Street just before 7 p.m., officials said.

The fire spanned throughout the 3.5-story church.

33 units responded and 138 fire personnel, according to fire officials.

Three firefighters were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.