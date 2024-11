3 people rescued from burning apartment building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- Three residents were rescued from a third-alarm fire in Jersey City.

The fire broke out in the basement of the Monticello Avenue apartment building just before 6 a.m.

Residents were on fire escapes as firefighters arrived.

The conditions of the rescued victims were not immediately known.

Numerous dogs were also pulled from the building.

The fire was brought under control, the cause is under investigation.