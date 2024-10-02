40-year-old man fatally shot outside senior home in Bronx; suspect on loose

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 1:45 p.m. at East 198th Street and Pond Place.

Police sources say the victim shot once in the chest and leg in front of a senior home. He ran for one block and collapsed on Bainbridge Avenue.

The suspect fled south on Pond Place.

The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a grey hooded shirt and a face mask.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was provided about what led to the shooting.

ALSO READ: NYPD to maintain visible presence amid Iranian missile attack on Israel

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the counterterrorsim unit of the NYPD protecting religious institutions as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

