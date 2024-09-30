4th annual NYC Imagine Awards finalists announced

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The finalists for the 4th annual New York City Imagine Awards have been announced.

The awards were established to recognize some of the most innovative and impactful nonprofit organizations in the New York City metro area.

Each of the 24 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 230 applications that were submitted.

Grants of $5,000 will be awarded to each winner in six categories.

Additionally, each of the finalists will receive $1,000 and a professionally produced video that will be showcased on the night of the event.

The winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Guastavino's in Midtown where Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon will serve as the emcee.

"Too often we focus on what's going wrong in NY City ... we don't always see the selfless difference and life changing activities happening within the nonprofit sector," said NYC Imagine Awards founder Ken Cerini of Cerini & Associates. "It's good to have a night where we can celebrate the positives that these truly amazing organizations are making, and the impact they are having every day."

The 4th Annual NYC Imagine Awards Finalists are:

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. Leadership Excellence Award

-Domestic Violence Project at the Urban Justice Center: Maria Martinez, Director of Client Services

-Inspiring Minds NYC: Katrena Perou, Executive Director

-Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York: Corinne Hammons, President and CEO

-The McCarton Foundation for Developmental Disabilities: Cecelia McCarton, MD, Founder

Cerini & Associates, LLP Social Impact Award

-Children's Museum of Manhattan

-DOROT, Inc.

-iMentor Incorporated

-Venture House

The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation Arts & Culture Award

-Harlem School of the Arts

-New York Foundation for the Arts

-Omnium Circus

-Young People's Chorus of New York City

JPMorgan Chase DEIA Award

-Barrier Free Living

-Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

-Fiver Children's Foundation

-Good Shepherd Services

OneGroup Innovation Award

-Inspiring Minds NYC

-Teens for Food Justice

-The Brave House

-Yleana Leadership Foundation, Inc

YPTC Rising Star Award

-Andromeda Community Initiative Inc

-Computers For People

-Grassroots Grocery

-Teens for Food Justice

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.