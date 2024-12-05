7 arrested in pharmacy narcotics sting at Rutgers University: prosecutors

MIDDELSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in a pharmacy narcotics sting at Rutgers University, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone says the arrests were apart of "Operation RU Pharm."

The investigation was conducted over several months and uncovered a closed and private social media network utilized by Rutgers University students to sell and purchase narcotics.

Investigators also seized of a large amount of marijuana, LSD, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax, a large amount of US currency and a firearm.

Former Rutgers student Anudeep Revuri, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree Leader of a Drug Trafficking Network.

20-year-old Joshua Duffy, Zachary Petersen, 22, 23-year-old Catherine Tierney, David Nudelman, 20, 22-year-old Donovin Williams and 21-year-old Noa Lisimachio were all charged with at least one count of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force at (732) 745-3300.

