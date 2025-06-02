7 On Your Side helps viewers get back over $500K in May, over $1 million this year so far

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With May in the books, ABC 7 New York is taking a moment to celebrate some big returns for 7 On Your Side last month.

Nina Pineda and her dedicated consumer unit have been working to help viewers cut through a lot of red tape and get their hard-earned money back.

Only halfway through the year, 7 On Your Side is hitting yet another major milestone: recovering more than half a million dollars in May! More specifically, 7 On Your Side recovered a total of $675,370 last month.

The month took the 7 On Your Side team from down the Jersey Shore to Long Island, helping new parents needing maternity benefits to grandparents hacked out of hundreds of thousands from bank accounts.

Here are some of the stories that helped 7 On Your Side get over the mark:

For the past 15 years, 7 On Your Side has gotten back over $1 million for its viewers by the end of December.

This year, 7 On Your Side has already hit $1,138,944 in restitution, refunds and rebates since New Year's, putting the team well ahead of schedule.

What's helped 7 On Your Side prove its viewers' cases?

People have hung onto receipts, text messages, emails or a paper trail to prove their point. Other evidence like recordings, security footage and ring camera video also help because it's irrefutable. If you're having a problem with a business, consider keeping a detailed log in the form of a diary or journal of who you talked to and when -- dates and times help 7 On Your Side follow the timeline of disputes.

If you need help, you can contact Nina Pineda and the 7 On Your Side team, and if they can assist in your case, they will get back to you as soon as possible.

