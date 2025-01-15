Ways to safely help people affected by California wildfires | 7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda shares how you can help wildfire victims in California.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda shares how you can help wildfire victims in California.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda shares how you can help wildfire victims in California.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda shares how you can help wildfire victims in California.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a lot of need in California right now. Many families fled the wildfires only wearing the clothes on their backs and what they could carry in one carload, if they even had time to grab anything.

Donations are pouring in with many people spearheading clothing and food drives.

But, what do these survivors really need and how can you help?

In our area, local bars are doing fundraisers.

Ray's Bar owners Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun who played Cousin Greg in "Succession," are holding a fundraiser for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires Wednesday at its locations in the Lower East Side and Greenpoint.

Starting at 5 p.m., the celebrity-owned haunt is charging a $20 entry fee, with all funds donated to World Central Kitchen.

A New Jersey luggage designer is giving away suitcases.

This business out of Florence, New Jersey called Royce and Rocket is donating designer luxury suitcases.

The warehouse there is standing by to take orders to help the homeowners and renters whose places burned to the foundation with everything inside.

A lot of people have nothing. They may be getting goods but then how to haul them around in temporary housing.

So, they are sending out unique suitcases with shelves. They function as a dresser and luggage. If you have friends or family, it's a flat shipping fee with the code: CaliforniaStrong

The business owner wanted to do this because a decade ago her own house in Cresskill burned down and they lost everything.

Also, you should check Charity Navigator. There is a giving basket in rated and vetted non-profits with boots on the ground in Los Angeles.

To avoid getting scammed, use credible sites to check the ratings of the charity you are donating to visit give.org or GuideStar.org.

Be careful with calls and texts soliciting you for donations. Play it safe and ignore them.

If you get pressured into donating because you "have to right now," it's probably a scam.

Finally, if anyone asks you to make donations with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, walk away.

Nina Pineda looks back on the savings from 7 On Your Side in 2024.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.