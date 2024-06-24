Woman fights for airfare refund after husband paralyzed in freak accident | 7 On Your Side

VALLEY STREAM, New York (WABC) -- A family in Valley Stream has been struggling after a fall down the basement steps paralyzed a husband and father.

The accident happened months before a planned trip last summer, but ever since, their attempts to get plane tickets refunded has been denied, until they got 7 On Your Side to help.

The definition of a freak accident, the steps to the finished basement, the man cave to watch TV, navigated thousands of times, one misstep led to landing against the wall, and two breaks in his neck.

It has been and emotionally and financially draining journey, but it was the journey to go back home which led their path to us to help.

Dolly Kumar said she heard the loud thud. "I guess the impact that hit here, see one, and he was lying," she said.

"Was he conscious?" 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda asked.

"Yes. He was conscious and he said to us right away, 'I can't feed my hands and legs.' He said, 'What, I can't feel my legs and my hands.'" Dolly said.

"Did you get scared?" Pineda asked.

"Yes, I did," she said. "We called the ambulance and they came and took him to surgery."

That day last June changed the Kumars' life forever.

The head of the family, Dolly's husband of 40 years, was paralyzed from the neck down.

The man who loved to explore cities traveling is now a quadriplegic.

Dolly hoped he would recover, but had to cancel a planned trip to visit family in Guyana.

'

She contacted the airline who asked for documentation of the accident.

"I provided all of that documentation from the doctor," she said.

Caribbean Air would not refund the money. So, Dolly called 7 On Your Side.

"I've seen all your shows, where you help people, and I thought maybe if I reach out to you guys, you will probably be able to help me," Dolly said. "Because I've seen all the success stories you have in retrieving and helping all these people."

7 On Your Side got in touch with the airline and within days, got this statement:

"Caribbean Airlines has confirmed that this matter has been concluded."

The carrier wrote Dolly an email stating, "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you."

She got a full refund of $725. Her husband continues to rehab and she hopes one day they will get to take that trip after all.

"I was able to get my refund, an entire amount of money. I got back for my husband's flight. And I would like to thank 7 On My Side, Nina. Oh, you guys are excellent. And I'm very appreciative. And I can't help but saying thanks so much to you guys," Dolly said.

We are sending our prayers to Dolly. Her husband is back in the hospital. His fall was this month last year.

Tips for travelers, get trip insurance. It can give you peace of mind. For yourself you are covered with illness, medical emergency, or evacuation. For your trip it covers delays, disruptions, interruptions, or missed connections. For your items it covers lost or damaged personal things.

After paying for your flight, your hotel, your bags, you may not want to spend another cent, but trip insurance can be worth it.

The cost is based on the total price of your trip, your age, and the average price tag will be about 7% the cost of your trip.

If you want to add on the ability to cancel for any reason, that's going to be an additional 4-10%.

Before you buy it, check your credit card. A perk of many is automatic travel insurance coverage when you charge your trip.



