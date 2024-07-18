Man killed in Tompkins Square Park identified, search for gunman continues

Janice Yu has the latest on the double shooting.

EAST VILLAGE, MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police have identified the man who was killed in a drug-related shooting in Tompkins Square Park on July 12.

Police said 74-year-old Furman Brito of Kips Bay is believed to have been the target of the drug-related shooting.

Police said Brito has 13 prior arrests, mostly for drug dealing, with the last arrest being in 2012.

He survived a stabbing in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in June, according to police.

Detectives are looking into if the stabbing is related to his killing a month later.

44-year-old Edwin Rivera was also struck by the gunfire in Tompkins Square Park, and is in stable condition.

Police said it is unclear if Rivera was also the intended target, but is not cooperating with the investigation.

Police are still looking for the gunman who they said appears to be an older Hispanic man wearing a bucket hat.

Detectives are also looking into any connection to the March gunfire in the park.

In response to the violence, police are maintaining a constant presence in the park.