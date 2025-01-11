24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
9 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak inside Queens home

ByEyewitness News
Saturday, January 11, 2025 5:08PM
MASPETH, Queens -- At least nine people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in Queens.

Officials say it happened at a home in the Maspeth section around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

At least two people at the home on Andrews Avenue were critically injured and 1 other person was seriously hurt.

6 other minor injuries were reported and the victims were taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell for treatment.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is still being investigated.

