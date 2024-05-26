Suspect identified in police chase, hourslong standoff that shut down Southern California freeway

The man at the center of a standoff that shut down the 91 Freeway in Anaheim for several hours has been identified.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The man at the center of an hourslong standoff on a Southern California freeway, which prompted the closure of all lanes, has been identified.

On Friday, 40-year-old Efrain Quezada, of La Puente, led authorities on a chase from Corona to Anaheim. He stopped his car in a westbound lane of the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, forcing both sides of the freeway to shut down.

Quezada remained inside a blue sedan for several hours. The car was boxed in by two armored vehicles from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.

The suspect who led police on a chase that turned into a tense standoff on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, forcing the closure of all lanes in both directions Friday morning, has died.

A few hours after the freeway was shut down, authorities approached the suspect's vehicle and dragged a person out from the driver's seat.

According to authorities, the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Corona Police Department, Quezada had been wanted on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats and violation of a restraining order for domestic violence.