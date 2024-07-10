"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun," begins streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 28, only on Hulu.

'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun': ABC News Studios announces new docuseries coming to Hulu

Fans of the cultural phenomenon "Baywatch" can get ready to head back to the beach.

A new four-part ABC News Studios docuseries "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun," begins streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 28, only on Hulu.

The docuseries, directed by Executive Producer Matthew Felker, promises a nostalgic and insightful exploration of "Baywatch," and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the famous lifeguards to life.

The four-part series also features exclusive interviews with over 35 cast members and the show's creators.

The series, which explores the show's impact on pop culture, also includes a never-aired interview with Pamela Anderson and over a decade's worth of never-before-seen home videos shot by the cast.