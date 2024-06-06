Reduction of flights at NYC airports extended amid air traffic controller shortage

Despite high demand, airlines won't be flying any more flights into New York City airports anytime soon.

Despite high demand, airlines won't be flying any more flights into New York City airports anytime soon.

Despite high demand, airlines won't be flying any more flights into New York City airports anytime soon.

Despite high demand, airlines won't be flying any more flights into New York City airports anytime soon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Airlines will continue to be allowed to reduce the number of flights they operate at New York City airports, the FAA announced Wednesday.

In the Summer of 2023, the agency enacted a measure that allowed airlines to reduce flights at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airports by 10 percent.

On Wednesday, the FAA extended the measure until October 2025.

The FAA says the action was taken to address high demand and staffing shortfalls.

The agency does not have enough air traffic controllers in the city to handle normal volume.

In addition, controllers in Philadelphia will now take over Newark airspace.

The airlines were also in favor of the move as less traffic means fewer problems and they can make up for the loss of business by operating larger planes.

The Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team reports on the postponement of congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.