Amtrak, NJ Transit announce new Portal North Bridge halfway complete and on budget

Anthony Johnson has more on the construction from Kearny.

Anthony Johnson has more on the construction from Kearny.

Anthony Johnson has more on the construction from Kearny.

Anthony Johnson has more on the construction from Kearny.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Amtrak and New Jersey Transit announced Monday that the new Portal North Bridge is halfway complete.

It is the biggest transportation project in the nation, they said, and it is making good progress.

While trains are still running over the old Portal Bridge, the passengers can see what will be the new bridge and catch a glimpse of the future taking shape.

The steel and concrete girders are in place, creating a new pathway for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains to travel on in the future.

The replacement of the 114-year-old Portal North Bridge kicked off in August 2022.

Not only is the work moving forward but the hope is this large project may come in under the massive $1.5 billion budget.

Today those in charge took time out to celebrate this accomplishment.

"There's a myth that you can't do big projects, megaprojects, in the Northeast region on time and in budget... and we are proving that wrong with this project," said Kevin Corbett, President and CEO, NJ Transit. "The progress that we have made with our partners at Amtrak - really, Stephen Gardner as an ally - is really remarkable, and I think is a testimony to that cooperation."

This project needed the support of the federal government and state and local leaders and the funding from the president's massive bi-partisan infrastructure legislation.

Some 400 workers are at the project daily and their efforts are paying off.

If the weather holds up and there are no major delays, the hope is the official opening of the new and improved portal bridge will take place in 2026.

It will ultimately make it possible for riders to get to work - and most importantly, to get home to be with family - on time.

ALSO READ | Rutgers doctoral student gives birth on same day she defends dissertation

Anthony Johnson speaks with the mother who gave birth and defended her doctorial dissertation on the same day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.