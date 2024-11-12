Amtrak trains suspended between NYC, New Haven due to fire near tracks in Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Amtrak says trains operating between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) are suspended due to fires near the tracks in the Bronx.

The fire was burning near Bronxdale and East Tremont avenues around 3 p.m.

A high voltage feeder line that powers trains caught fire, causing Amtrak to shut down power to their lines.

The fire spread from Amtrak's property to a Con Edison substation next door -- setting three cars on fire in that parking lot.

Amtrak said service is temporarily disrupted as the fires have caused power loss for trains in the area.

Trains approaching New York Penn Station are being moved out of the area at reduced speeds using diesel-powered engines and a lengthy delay is expected for all trains scheduled to run in the impacted area.

There is currently no estimate for when normal operations will resume. Amtrak passengers are advised to allow for additional travel time.

The Department of Health is advising people in the area to keep their windows closed and stay inside to avoid exposure to the smoke.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.