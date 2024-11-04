Bakers getting ready for the third annual Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on an annual holiday tradition to kick off the unofficial start of the holiday season.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Museum of the City of New York is getting ready to host the third annual Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off.

It's the unofficial start of the holiday season with unique and out-of-the-box creations all made of gingerbread and something sweet for the annual Bake-Off.

The contest brings together professional and amateur bakers from all five boroughs who will create gingerbread masterpieces with a special New York City theme.

"We are a New York Storyteller for the last 100 years and holidays and tradition is a part of New York story and we love gingerbread," Jerry Gallagher, Museum of the City of New York said.

From subways to sanitation and cemeteries, the Dakota, Empire State Building, and rink at Rockefeller never looked so good.

"When we think of Brooklyn, we think of the bridge, the park and Coney Island," said participant Susanna Caliendo.

Susanna Caliendo and Mario DiBiase spend about 100 hours working the replica of the Wonder Wheel.

"My family has had a steel business since I was a kid and so I kind of incorporated that into the gingerbread so as to make it strong," said Mario DiBiase.

The rules are simple- just about everything has to be edible.

The stained glass windows are made of melted Jolly Ranchers on St. Francis Xavier Church which is a nod to Kailee Moore's husband.

"This is one of the churches he went to with his grandmother where he grew up in Brooklyn," Moore said.

These installations will be held inside the museum from November 8th through January 12th.

"I was surprised the first year we did this, I kept coming in the room every morning, worried they'd fall apart. By the end of the display period, they are solid, Gallagher said.

