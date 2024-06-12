Westminster Dog Show set to return to Madison Square Garden for first time since COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the first time since 2020 the 149th annual Westminster Dog Show is set to return to Madison Square Garden.

The garden will host several events, including "best in show" judging on February 10th and 11th of 2025.

The return to MSG continues a longstanding relationship between The Garden and The Westminster Kennel Club.

"As Westminster approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026, we could not be more excited to welcome our celebration of the world's top canines, as well as our incredible fan base, back to this global stage and to two prominent New York City event venues, including the place where it all began, Madison Square Garden," Dr. Donald Sturz, President of the Westminster Kennel Club, said in a press release.

The firstever Westminster dog show was held at the then-Gilmore Garden in 1877.

Other events are slated to take place and kick off at the Jacob K. Javits Center on February 8th.

The dog show moved to Tarrytown and Flushing Queens the past few years due to the pandemic.

