Woman injured after jumping out window to escape knife-wielding son in Astoria, Queens: NYPD

A woman in Queens is recovering after she jumped out a window to escape her knife-wielding son, police say.

A woman in Queens is recovering after she jumped out a window to escape her knife-wielding son, police say.

A woman in Queens is recovering after she jumped out a window to escape her knife-wielding son, police say.

A woman in Queens is recovering after she jumped out a window to escape her knife-wielding son, police say.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A mother in Queens is recovering after jumping out a window to get away from her son, who police say was threatening her with a knife.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday at a residential building on Shore Boulevard.

According to the NYPD, the 64-year-old woman got scared and jumped out of a third-floor window to escape. Officers say the woman broke her leg as a result of the incident.

"She was on the ground, there were two little kids over her. One of them was the neighbor, and they called the cops and then the ambulance took her off the ground and put her in," said one woman at the scene. "I'm not surprised because I heard the screaming yesterday morning and they're constantly fighting."

Police are still searching for the 36-year-old son after finding out he was not barricaded in the apartment.

Authorities say the son has a long criminal history with over 30 arrests.

ALSO READ: 7 On Your Side helps nurse get paycheck owed for 9 months

Nina Pineda helps Claudia Gordon get a paycheck she's been waiting on for nine months.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.