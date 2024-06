The Peachtree Center food court is on lockdown.

At least three people have been shot in a food court in downtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

The suspect was also shot at the Hub at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta, police said.

All are "alert, conscious and breathing," police said.

The Hub at Peachtree Center is on lockdown, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wrote on social media.

Police respond to a shooting, June 11, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. WSB

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.