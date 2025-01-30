Bay Shore house fire spreads to 2 neighboring homes, 1 person killed

One person was found dead in a house fire in Bay Shore.

One person was found dead in a house fire in Bay Shore.

One person was found dead in a house fire in Bay Shore.

One person was found dead in a house fire in Bay Shore.

BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- A wind-whipped four-alarm fire in Bay Shore spread through three homes, killing one person.

The fire started in a home on North Windsor Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and spread to two others.

Firefighters battled heavy flames and winds, which quickly spread the fire.

One resident was discovered dead in a section of a home that collapsed in the blaze.

The Red Cross says four adults and one child have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Long Island farm forced to kill entire flock of 100,000 ducks amid bird flu outbreak

Stacey Sager reports from Aquebogue with more on the sad measure to curb the bird flu outbreak.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.