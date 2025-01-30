Bay Shore house fire spreads to 2 neighboring homes, 1 person killed

BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- A wind-whipped four-alarm fire in Bay Shore spread through three homes, killing one person.
The fire started in a home on North Windsor Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and spread to two others.
Firefighters battled heavy flames and winds, which quickly spread the fire.
One resident was discovered dead in a section of a home that collapsed in the blaze.
The Red Cross says four adults and one child have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
