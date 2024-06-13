Beaked whale washes ashore on beach in Spring Lake, New Jersey

SPRING LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beaked whale washed upon the beach in Spring Lake on Thursday, marine officials say.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center officials received a call just before 6 a.m. of a whale found on the beach at St. Clair Ave.
The Spring Lake Department of Public Works secured and transported the whale to the public works yard.
The whale measured 13' 2" in length and was in moderately decomposed condition after being being examined on site, according to officials.
The carcass was transported to the Animal Health Diagnostic Lab (NJAHDL), New Jersey Dept. of Agriculture in Trenton for a necropsy.
Beaked whales are Odontocetes, or toothed whales, named for their narrow rostrums and are one of the least-known groups of marine mammals.
